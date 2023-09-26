Mavic opens North American office to support sales and service

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mavic, the French manufacturer of bicycle wheels and equipment, has opened an office in Waterbury, Vermont to support sales and service in North America.

Jean-Michel Bourrelier, CEO of Mavic USA, said: “We are thrilled to be back in the USA to address the needs of our North American customers with our new Mavic Service Centre in Waterbury, Vermont.

“We are also very excited to unveil many new products in the coming months, relevant to the US market and local riders. We hope that American gravel, mountain and road riders will be able to experience our new wheel technologies and discover our new apparel that celebrate the long-standing history of our brand.”

Mavic will focus on reconnecting historic and past accounts as well as new customers to re-establish a robust IBD and OE network.

With support from the newly established Mavic Service Centre in Waterbury, the company will be able to provide a full spectrum of support to dealers, partners, and riders throughout North America.

The team is fully operational with a complete sales and service staff eager to connect with customers. The company will initially focus on wheels with plans to offer the complete Mavic line of products in the near future.

Josh Saxe, sales and marketing manager for Mavic North America, said: “Our team in the US comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience to contribute to Mavic’s already rich history of over 135 years.

“While Mavic didn’t invent the wheel itself, it is the business of Mavic to reinvent the wheel. We’ll be bringing our perspective directly from the field to inform what comes next.

“We have a lot of new and exciting products to share, and while our focus absolutely includes the sales and marketing around these products, we are emphasising supporting our customers both new and old, while also participating in our local community and grassroots efforts.”

Read more: Ortlieb and Rider Resilience collaborate to launch special edition bag

Following the successful launch of the Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheelset, Mavic continues to innovate with several new products to be introduced in 2024.

The new wheelsets will expand the selection of gravel, mountain, road and e-bike offerings, including regional products built specifically for the North American market.