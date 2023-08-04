Lezyne releases overhauled LED light range

Share Facebook

Lezyne has overhauled its LED product line with the brand saying it offers cyclists “the best possible lighting experience”.

Designed and engineered in-house, the range boasts extended run times, advanced heat dissipation, innovative optical lens design, and a waterproof USB-C charging port.

A spokesperson for Lezyne added: “These lights offer unparalleled performance, durability, and style and are sure to exceed even the most discerning riders’ expectations.”

The new LED lights feature a waterproof USB-C charging port, providing protection in any weather condition and maintaining the light’s performance. Fast charging (3.0 and 2.0) is also supported.

An engineered optical lens design delivers a uniform light beam for maximum visibility and safety while riding. Multi-LED engineered optics are designed to illuminate everything in front of the rider and beyond.

As part of the overhaul, Lezyne has introduced a fresh form factor. The compact design offers a satin black bead blast finish with added durability to ensure it can handle the toughest conditions.

Advanced heat sink technology offers high efficiency and prevents overheating, along with an aluminium body with integrated cooling fins,

Increased running time has been facilitated by using a battery with higher amperage capacity. Lezyne says this means the new LED lights provide “unbeatable performance, even on the longest rides”.

Micki Kozuschek, CEO of Lezyne, said: “By overhauling our entire LED product line and developing and engineering the design in-house, we’ve created a new standard in performance, durability, and style.

“With advanced technology and durable construction, these lights are built to last and meet the needs of even the most demanding riders.”

The new LED product line is available to order from the brand’s UK distributor Upgrade Bikes.

Stock is expected to arrive by the end of August or early September this year.