Hargroves Cycles now part of Pedal Group, will start trading under 99 Bikes

Hargroves Cycles has announced that it has undergone a change of ownership and is now part of Pedal Group.

The retailer, which recently won Omnichannel Retailer of the Year at the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto, will change names and start trading under the name 99 Bikes.

“We want to assure you that this transition will not affect the quality of the products and services you have come to expect from Hargroves Cycles,” said a statement. “We are committed to maintaining the high standards that have been a hallmark of our business.”

A new logo will roll out later in 2023, and all outstanding gift cards, store credit, workshop jobs, special orders, and lay-bys are still active and remain valid.

Hargroves Cycles told BikeBiz: “The UK cycling market is an attractive growth opportunity for Pedal Group. We’re excited to continue serving the cycling community and helping to get more people riding more often.

“Hargroves Cycles has a proud history of 40 years operating bicycle shops, driven by a passion for cycling and a dedicated team of staff. Together we are committed to maintaining these high standards that have been a hallmark of the business.”

Hargroves Cycles was crowned Omnichannel Retailer of the Year at the BikeBiz Awards 2022 in association with ArmaUrto late last year, and on winning the award, MD Tom Dodd said: “We are very grateful to receive the BikeBiz Award for Omnichannel Retailer of the Year. It is a reflection of the dedicated team behind the business that puts in the hard work day in and day out.”

Bicycle Association associate director David Middlemiss, who was on the awards judging panel, said: “Hargroves represent the very best of independent omnichannel retail: great customer experience in-store and online from a business that has adapted to the headwinds of contemporary retail.”