Fli Distribution now closed on Wednesdays in business switch up

Fli Distribution has announced that it is now closed on Wednesdays.

The company said it has recently taken on a new staff member and has thought ‘long and hard’ about where it wants to go within the next year. It said having Wednesdays closed gives it a day to play catch up, visit dealers, or go for a bike ride.

“As with most companies within the bike industry our years tend to work with the seasons, meaning we’re already working in 2023. And with a new year comes thoughts and changes with how to improve/switch up the business,” said a statement.

“We’ve recently taken on a new staff member and have thought long and hard about where we want to go within the next year. Having Wednesdays closed gives us a day to play catch up, visit dealers, or just go for a bike ride once in a while.

“That being said, just because the phones are off, chances are one of us might be on the road visiting our dealers to show the range of brands we hold. So if you would like a visit or a chat about any of the brands please don’t hesitate to get in touch! We understand it’s harder now more than ever to put your trust in brands purely represented online. So if you want to see something in person before you commit, chances are we will have something we can show.”

Read more: Bike subscription service Swapfiets awarded B Corp status

Fli Distribution’s brands include KTM, Puky, Ursus and more. Earlier this year, it was announced that Reverse Components had partnered with Fli Distribution to bring its products back to the UK.

The distributor has a full range of bike upgrades from bars, stems, pedals and wheelsets to single-speed kits and products like Travel & Sag indicators and angle spacers. There is also a line-up of Nico Vink signature products.