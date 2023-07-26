E*thirteen launches Helix Race 107 BCD chainring to ‘elevate gravel and road cycling’

Share Facebook

Cycling hardware brand E*thirteen has launched a new chainring designed for gravel and road bikes.

The Helix Race 107 BCD Chainring is an upgrade for gravel and road cyclists using 4-bolt 107 BCD cranks such as SRAM XPLR or power metre cranks like Quarq Force or Rival.

Riders can take full advantage of e*thirteen’s widest range cassettes by dropping two teeth or more in chainring size with the brand’s smaller 38, 40, and 42T sizes.

E*thirteen says this is a combo that supports steeper climbs and faster descents.

Helix Race 107 BCD rings are forged from long wearing 7075 alloy and CNC optimised for stiffness, lightweight, and chain retaining performance.

They are available in black and grey colour options to coordinate with E*thirteen 9-45T and 9-50T cassettes.

Like all E*thirteen chainrings, they feature cross compatible tooth profiles, switching between SRAM or Shimano 11 and 12 speed drivetrains for build freedom.

Chainline is determined by SRAM crank assembly, 45mm for normal width cranks, 47.5mm for wide cranks.

The 38T weighs in at a reported 66g, the 40T at 74g, and the 42T at 80g.

E*thirteen also offers an option to upgrade the drivetrain for anyone feeling restricted by a 1x 10-44T gravel setup.

The Helix Race 12-Speed 9-45T cassette extends Helix shift performance and provides cross-compatibility with SRAM and Shimano 12-speed drivetrains to the lightweight gravel and XC world.

It’s a drop-in replacement for SRAM XPLR 10-44T Cassettes with the brand claiming an increase in range from 440% to 500%.

The 2-piece design allows for replaceable aluminium cogs, lower cost service and less waste, and is also flat-top chain and XPLR derailleur compatible.

It’s available in Intergalactic PVD or Grey to match the new Helix Race 107 BCD chainring and weighs in at a claimed 310g.