Date announced for Eurobike 2024 

While we are still a few months away from the 2023 edition of Eurobike, preparations for the 2024 edition are well underway.

The organisers of the major event for the European trade have confirmed the date for next year’s show – the 32nd edition will take place in Frankfurt from Wednesday, 3rd July to Sunday, 7th July, 2024.

Once again taking place as a combined industry and consumer event, the opening three days will be reserved for trade visitors, before the festival-like weekend kicks off from the 6th-7th July.

Next year’s show will feature a host of events, races, and participation riding for visitors.

Stefan Reisinger, managing director of Eurobike organiser Fairnamic said: “The new Eurobike in Frankfurt is growing, has the wind at its back and the task to provide orientation and reliable planning to the international bicycle and light electric vehicle industry.”

“2024 will be an eventful year including major sporting events such as the Olympic Games in Paris or the European Football Championship in Germany. So, apart from the availability of the Frankfurt trade fair grounds, these factors had to be taken into account as well when scheduling Eurobike.”

Eurobike was previously held on the picturesque shores of Lake Constance, in Friedrichshafen, Germany, but from 2022 was moved to the metropolitan location in Frankfurt.

Now taking place in the enormous Messe Frankfurt conference venue, Eurobike now features an increased focused on urban mobility and electric bikes.

On the concept for the show, the organisers said: “Eurobike is the central platform of the cycling and future mobility universe. Together with visionaries from politics, business, society and the mobility industry, it creates space for communication, new ideas, change of perspective, and strong partnerships for innovative mobility solutions and new business models. With Eurobike, the booming and rapidly changing bicycle and future mobility industries have found a common platform. It sets new standards and identifies key topics in the areas of sports, leisure, health and mobility, makes continuous progress and brings the global community together, live.”

Eurobike 2023 will take place from Wednesday, 21st June to Sunday, 25th June.