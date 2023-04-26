Cycling UK announces first female majority leadership in 145-year history

Share Facebook

Cycling UK has announced two new appointments to its senior leadership team, Katie Legg and Sarah McMonagle.

This means Cycling UK has a predominantly female leadership team for the first time in its 145-year history, and a workforce that is 58% female.

Legg will join the cycling charity in May from Mental Health UK, where she was director, strategy and partnerships for more than four years to take up the role of commercial director, and will be responsible for the charity’s membership, fundraising and commercial partnerships.

She has a wealth of expertise in sport, physical activity and health having worked with a number of sports organisations and some of the biggest brands in the country to raise awareness and improve people’s mental health.

A trustee of Fulham Football Club Foundation and Sporting Chance, Legg has also worked at Sport England where she helped national governing bodies grow memberships and modernise.

Legg said: “It’s a really great time for me to be joining Cycling UK. There is such a variety of reasons why people want to go cycling now, including reducing their carbon footprint and saving money.

“I look forward to growing Cycling UK’s offer to everyone so that whatever reason we cycle, we cycle safe, have fun and make the most of the amazing cycle routes the UK has.”

McMonagle leaves CPRE, the countryside charity, where she is acting director of campaigns and policy. She will assume a new role at Cycling UK as director of external affairs in June, looking after Cycling UK’s campaigns, public affairs, communications and marketing teams.

A regular rider in London, McMonagle has broad experience of delivering strategic communications for not-for-profit organisations, with a track record of building award-winning teams. At the CPRE she has secured a number of major campaign wins, including on planning, hedgerows and fracking.

Her other experience includes director of communications at trade association the Federation of Master Builders. Currently, she is also a board trustee of Wildlife and Countryside Link, the umbrella body for the nature sector.

McMonagle said: “Cycling UK already provides a strong voice for those who want to drive less and cycle more, and I’m looking forward to joining the charity to help that voice grow even louder.

“Whether we live in towns, cities or the countryside, encouraging more people to cycle is a no-brainer in a climate and cost of living crisis. And the best thing is, everyone benefits when more people cycle. I can’t wait to join the team and help ensure Cycling UK reaches even more people who don’t currently benefit from time out on a bike.”

The charity says it is committed to being an inclusive organisation, and has clear diversity and inclusion objectives which are applied across all areas of its work.

These include establishing a diversity and inclusion staff group to inform and challenge thinking in the organisation; forming an external Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) group for active travel organisations including Sustrans, Living Streets, Ramblers and the Canal and River Trust to share best practice, consult and collaborate on any aspect of EDI that is relevant to every organisation; training for all staff; and improvements to our recruitment of both staff and trustees to encourage an even wider range of applicants to work with us at Cycling UK.

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK chief executive said: “On behalf of the staff and our members, we’re excited to welcome Katie and Sarah to the Cycling UK family. Together they bring a wealth of expertise and experience to our commercial and external affairs teams, which will be invaluable during these trying times we all face.

“I look forward to working with Katie and Sarah on achieving Cycling UK’s mission to get millions more cycling by 2025.”