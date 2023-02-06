Cycling Brands to launch crowdfunding campaign to grow Prendas Ciclismo and Shutt Velo Rapide

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

UK cycling apparel specialist Cycling Brands has announced the pre-launch of its funding round on Seedrs, to accelerate growth following its acquisition of Prendas Ciclismo in October 2021.

Launched in 2015, Cycling Brands was formed to build on the success of Shutt Velo Rapide, with an ambition to acquire and integrate additional brands to build a portfolio of complementary companies. In 2021, it acquired the 25-year-established Prendas Ciclismo.

Shutt Velo Rapide is a premium brand that designs and retails technical performance kit for cycling enthusiasts. Launched in 2009, the brand has a focus on sustainability through the use of recycled fabrics and quality Italian manufacturing, and has become a source of high-quality custom kits for clubs, teams and events.

Prendas Ciclismo was founded in May 1996, aiming to provide a one-stop shop for cyclists looking for stylish and practical cycling apparel. The company has become known for its reissues of some of the most iconic cycling jerseys from the sport’s past.

Justin Belcher, founder at Cycling Brands, said: “The intention is to continue to build the Prendas Ciclismo range of retro designs and restore the site to its former status as a go-to shop for Europe’s best cycling brands.

“Additionally, we will continue to build the strength and exposure of the Shutt Velo Rapide brand and product offering and continue to expand our profitable custom clothing division.”

Read more: £200 million Government fund announced to improve walking and cycling routes and boost local economies

“Our mission is to be a world leader in the design and retail of high-quality, affordable and sustainable cycling clothing,” said the Seedrs page. “We do this by offering the very best apparel from Europe’s cycling specialists, plus a premium technical collection from Shutt Velo Rapide for both our retail and custom teamwear customers.

“Whether you’re a leisure cyclist, weekend warrior, commuter, clubman or racer, we offer a collection of unique, stylish and practical garments that work for all cyclists.”