Coros launches Pace 3 performance-focused GPS sport watch

Coros, makers of GPS sports wearables and training software for multi-sport athletes, has launched the Pace 3 sport watch.

Improving on its predecessor, Pace 2, the Coros PACE 3 includes a redesigned satellite chipset with optional dual frequency. This aims to keep GPS data accurate in the most challenging circumstances, like high-rise cities or deep within the forest.

Pace 3 also benefits from a longer battery life with a claimed 38 hours of continuous GPS tracking or 24 Days of continuous daily use.

A suite of tools, including breadcrumb navigation and turn-by-turn alerts, allows users to go beyond the local neighbourhood with confidence.

Transflective always-on touchscreen display enhances visibility in bright sunlight, with a night mode for easy readability in the dark.

The Pace 3 also enables users to download and playback MP3 music directly from the watch and listen on Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

Lewis Wu, CEO and co-founder of Coros Wearables, said: “For years, Coros has been pushing the boundaries of what is possible; our Pace 2 set the industry standard with innovative features backed by a top-notch training system and has continued to be worn by many of the world’s top athletes.

“With the launch of the Coros Pace 3, we are renewing our commitment to everyone who wants to improve their athletic performance by giving them the best equipment, with even more features enabling them to continue training hard to be their best.”

The Pace 3 is equipped with Coros’ next-gen optical heart rate sensor, providing accurate heart rate data, sleep tracking, SpO2, and wear detection.

Weighing in at a reported 30g, it is made to be worn all day and night in “completely distraction-free comfort”, according to the brand.

The Coros Pace 3 will launch in five variants: white nylon, white silicone, black nylon, black silicone, and the track edition, with an MSRP price of £219 GBP

Orders can be placed on Coros.com or via Coros authorised distributors and retailers with shipping to customers expected to begin the week of Monday, September 5.

The track edition will be available to order from Coros.com in October 2023.