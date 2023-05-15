Boutique bike brand Vielo goes direct to consumer, retains select dealers 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British boutique bike brand Vielo has announced a move to a direct-to-consumer model, citing major brands clogging up supply lines as the driving factor.

Vielo, founded by father and son Ian and Trevor Hughes in 2017, is a specialist brand that builds premium road and gravel bikes optimised for 1x drivechains.

The company has now revised its pricing and is switching to a consumer direct model, while retaining a select number of dealers.

Ian Hughes, managing director, said: “For the past six months, we have seen a build-up and now total gridlock of bikes from the major brands clogging up the supply lines from manufacturers to distribution hubs, to dealers. Most expect this to take 18-24 months before it will clear through. While dealers work with their individual stock and cashflow pressures, it makes the in-store experience challenging for customers looking for a specific product. This became more apparent as more and more Vielo cycling fans have been coming to us directly. Asking our advice, wanting our experience, and asking how they can buy one of our bikes.”

Vielo will offer selected dealers its current range of 1x road and gravel bikes. The bikes delivered to these UK dealers are fully assembled with custom build options. International retailers will still have the option to purchase framesets. These dealers will also act as a service and demo centre for Vielo customers.

Ian added: “I have supported independent bicycle shops during all my time (38 years) in the cycle trade. Right now, every bike shop owner is making decisions on what brands they stock and then re-order, that suits their business to survive this gridlock. We’ve come up with a package that allows us to pass on the savings of a leaner supply chain to our customers, while still maintaining an option to retain a select number of dealers.”

Read more: The Seatpost Man: How John Lee has helped save thousands of frames

The pricing is now live at www.Vielo.cc