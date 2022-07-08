Body Rocket raises over £200,000 in first 24 hours of public crowdfunding

Share Facebook

UK start-up Body Rocket has raised over £200,000 in the first 24 hours of its public crowdfunding launch.

Its ‘Equity for Aero’ crowdfunding campaign invites members of the public to invest in the company ahead of its planned launch in early 2023.

Body Rocket is a commercial on-bike device capable of offering precise drag measurement directly integrated into a bike, allowing aero to move out of the wind tunnel and onto the road, where cyclists actually ride. With aerodynamic data beamed to the rider’s garmin device, cyclists can monitor and maintain their aero position without the need for guesswork.

Comprising four sensors, on the handlebars, seat post, and on each pedal, the system isolates the rider from the bike.

Eric DeGolier said: “We’re thrilled to have seen such a positive response so far, and this is definitely the right time to get involved in Body Rocket’s Equity for Aero opportunity.

“We truly believe that we have the capacity to change the future of cycling performance forever with this world-first product, and couldn’t be more excited to be bringing it to market next year.

“The fact we are working with some of the world’s best athletes, some of who are financially invested in the company as well, says it all. We’re about to disrupt an industry and for anyone who is into cycling, triathlon, or technology, this is a great opportunity to join us – and that’s the beauty of crowdfunding, no matter how big or small your investment is, anyone can be an investor.”

Last year British cyclist and time trial specialist Alex Dowsett joined Body Rocket. The partnership sees Dowsett as an investor and early tester of the system, providing his insights and knowledge around aerodynamics and cycling performance to help refine the product ahead of its global launch.

Body Rocket is now live on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. The funds raised will go to help the company prepare for its commercial launch in early 2023.