BikeBiz’s guide to the latest winter products

This piece first appeared in the August edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Brand: Oxford

Product: Venture Jacket

Distributor: Oxford Products

Description: The Oxford Venture Jacket with Dry2Dry laminate technology combines breathable and durable waterproofing with lightweight construction. Snug fitting, with stretch panels that move when you move and a soft, fleece lined collar this jacket is designed with comfort and performance in mind. Featuring Nightbright 360 the subtle reflective panels on shoulders, sleeves and lower back are stylish by day and visible by night ensuring you can be seen by motorists and pedestrians.

RRP: £99.99

Brand: Ale

Product: Thermo Clima Protection Vest R-EV1 Mens

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Description: It’s an innovative, smart and multipurpose garment used to improve protection against the cold. You can use it in any season, in combination with other garments.. This capsule collection brings together a selection of unique garments, which all stand out for individual concepts, features, materials and cutting-edge finishes. It brings to the road, truly innovative garments designed and developed in Ale’s research centre with a strong focus on technology you won’t find with any other brand. Featuring Body Mapping technology and anatomic construction, R-EV1 fits like a second skin.

RRP: £67.99

Brand: Leatt

Product: MTB HydraDri 5.0 Mono Suit

Distributor: Hotlines

Description: Providing the ultimate wet weather protection, the Leatt MTB HydraDri 5.0 Mono Suit keeps out rain, sleet and snow. Leatt’s HydraDri MAX material is a 3-layer fabric that is extremely waterproof and breathable, keeping rain firmly out while warm sweat vapour can escape easily. Seams are also taped to prevent water from seeping in whilst a soft inner also provides excellent comfort and warmth. The Ride Adaptive Hood is designed to fit over almost all full-face/open face MTB helmets.

RRP: £369.99

Brand: Fizik

Product: Tempo Artica R5 GTX

Distributor: Extra UK

Description: Tempo Artica GTX is fizik’s road- specific winter shoe, insulated with a fleece lining for extra warmth and breathable and waterproof thanks to an advanced GORE-TEX membrane. The nylon outsole of the newly-redesigned R5 offers comfort and moderate stiffness for efficient pedalling making this the ultimate companion for those wet and cold winter journeys.

RRP: £249.99

Brand: Chiba

Product: Chiba Thermofleece All Round Glove

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

Description: Lightweight thermofleece glove designed for cooler commute. Before the temperatures drop to sub-zero, the Thermofleece glove is the perfect glove to offer. A tophand made from Italian fleece and a siliconized palmhand deliver comfort and grip. A breatheable glove with a touchfinger feature for using a smart device. For added safety there are reflective logos on the tophand.

RRP: £24.99

Brand: Muc-Off

Product: Muc-Off Winter Riding Gloves

Distributor: Muc-Off

Description: Up your cold-weather glove game with our Winter Riders Gloves. Crafted with the highest quality materials, our gloves feature a Thinsulate™ insulation layer that dials up the warmth without adding any extra bulk to ensure maximum movement and dexterity. Our product design boffins eat ergonomics for breakfast, so as you’ve come to expect from Muc-Off, these gloves come with an extended neoprene cuff and a DWR water-resistant outer layer to help keep your hands dry.

RRP: £50.00

Brand: 100%

Product: Brisker Cold Weather Glove

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Description: Mother Nature has met its match with this low profile glove engineered to keep you going fast in cooler weather. Get the perfect amount of insulation to block out damp, cool weather while maintaining exceptional dexterity and control of your bike. The Brisker gloves have won multiple tests and are THE choice for the discerning rider. Available in many colours for Youth, Women and Men!

RRP: £31.99

Brand: SQlab

Product: SQ-Gloves ONE10

Distributor: Sean Reynolds, sean@gingerbeardandtruckercapagencies.bike

Description: SQlab gloves made for every weather: the waterproof, thin and flexible palm provides reliable protection against the cold. The fabric of the palm also covers the fingertips, preventing annoying seams and keeping them warm. On cold days or in the rain, the rain cover can be pulled over the fingers, which is otherwise hidden at the top of the wrist. The new SQlab sizing concept ensures an optimal fit: all sizes from XS-XL come in a Slim and Wide version.

RRP: £64.99

Brand: BBB

Product: UltraWear Zipperless Shoe Covers

Distributor: Windwave

Description: A zipperless solution for cold feet made from 3mm thick neoprene with Neoskin layer on top, for the best protection against rain and cold. Glued, leakproof seams with a raised cuff eliminate all the weak spots of a typical shoe cover. A reinforced heel and toe section have been added for durability with reflective elements to ensure full visibility.

RRP: £65.95

Brand: SpatzWear

Product: Legalz Pro

Distributor: VeloBrands

Description : Developed at the direct request of the best pro riders in the world, the ‘Legalz Pro’ boast many of the features of the SPATZ ‘Pro2’ and ‘Roadman3’ condensed in a race-legal package.

Waterproof neoprene throughout with targeted panel thickness for warmth, aerodynamics, fit and comfort. Intelligent water-dispersing lining. Hydrophobic outer layer. Heat welded and taped seams. Vertical liquid seal gripper seals top and bottom. Wrinkle-free ‘pro’ cut.

Tough Abrasion Resist fabric guards against heel rub and again, we’ve tucked the velcro fastener behind the cleat.

Made to keep you warm, aero, comfortable and race legal. And looking like a boss…

RRP: £69.99

Brand: Halo Wheels

Product: Halo x Buff

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Description: Hope has teamed up with the one and only Buff to bring you this limited-edition Halo and Buff collaboration. This seamless polyester microfibre buff is quick drying, highly wicking and has had an antibacterial treatment. The perfect accessories for those brisk mornings.

RRP: £17.99