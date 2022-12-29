BikeBiz’s guide to the latest cycle footwear

Share Facebook

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest cycle footwear from some of the leading brands in the sector, including DexShell, FLR Shoes, Leatt, Cube, Ride Concepts, DMT Shoes, Giro, Shimano, Fizik, Supacaz and Sidi

DexShell – Heavy Duty Overshoes

Distributor: Upgrade Bikes

The DexShell heavy duty overshoe shouts a no-compromise construction from quality materials but at a sensible price to bring it to more riders. Thick neoprene fabric is closed off with a water resistant reflective zipper, complimenting the reflective side logo. The elastic cuff band with Velcro closure and silicone gripper ensures slip-free fit from a choice of four sizes. A semi-open sole with abrasion-resistant fabric panels reinforces the entire toe area and the middle sole.

RRP: £42

FLR Shoes – F11 Pro Road Shoe

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co

The F11 uses a seamless upper design with new pro-last, comprised from a single piece of premium microfiber to conform to the shape of your foot. The lacing system uses a single dial and Velcro strap for a secure fit at each point of your foot. A combination of nylon mesh ports, perforated holes and a breathable tongue deliver excellent ventilation. The F11 is equipped with the R250 outsole to boost performance and pedal power transfer without compromising on weight or comfort.

RRP: £109.99

Leatt – 6.0 Clipless Pedal Shoes

Distributor: Hotlines

Keep confidently clipped in and in control. On the 6.0s, an ATOP lacing system gives quick and easy control of the fit. The breathable mesh construction is brilliant for regulating temperature and preventing sweat build-up. TPU protection in key areas fends off bumps and root strikes. To boost control and lessen vibrations from the trail, the 6.0s feature an anti-compression EVA midsole and insole. A semi-rigid Control Flex Shank gives fantastic terrain feedback and pedalling efficiency.

RRP: £130

Cube – MTB Peak Pro

Distributor: Oneway Bike

The Cube MTB Peak Pro combines safety, wearability and stiffness in one shoe. With so many handy features packed into the Peak Pro, it’s hard to know where to start. From the Cube Protection Shield and Cube Anti Slip System to the fibre-reinforced nylon outsole to reduce weight and add stiffness, this is a shoe you can depend on. The dirt-repellent upper keeps mud and dirt at bay, while the reflective heel details let the person behind know where you are at all times.

RRP: 149,95 GBP

Ride Concepts – TNT

Distributor: Silverfish UK

When upgrading the TNT, RC maintained everything they liked about the feel and fit while improving key features to make the best downhill, big mountain and trail building shoe. Pedal contact and feel has increased via a new outsole using their MAX GRIP rubber. The 12mm hexagon pattern outsole also features a recessed area on the toe and heel for traction while hiking and digging. Bring on the big mountains because this bomber shoe just got a lift to the top. Also in black.

RRP: From £159.99

DMT Shoes – GK1 Black Gravel Shoes

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

The full knit construction creates a very lightweight shoe with great breathability that has just enough stretch to perfectly match your foot shape. Integrated laces, reflective highlights and reinforced for mud and abrasion protection where it matters the most. The dual stiffness Michelin sole has a specific compound, combined with the tread design, geometry and lug shape, that has been designed to offer traction and grip when you need control on the ground.

RRP: £194.99

Giro – Blaze MTB Shoes

Distributor: ZyroFisher

When you’re riding in winter, bulk isn’t necessarily your friend. The all-new Blaze is the core winter cycling shoe, featuring modern technical materials and design to reduce bulk while delivering exceptional warmth and weatherproofing for conditions down to -10° C/14° F. The heart of the Blaze is an internal, moisture-wicking mountain bike shoe that’s fully insulated with a channelled, high-loft Primaloft synthetic sheath featuring 10,000 W/P + 10,000 GM2 wind- and water-proof performance plus a heat-reflecting insole and protective reinforcement in key wear zones.

RRP: £209.99

Shimano – MW702

Distributor: Madison

Shimano’s MW702 are designed to make sure you can take to the trails, no matter the weather. With a Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to keep out water in even the worst conditions and an XC sole with Ultread compound for ultimate grip and durability, the MW702 really are your perfect companion for winter off-road riding. Topping it all off is a BOA L6 dial for micro-adjustable closure and a cover to keep the weather from coming through the top of the shoe as well.

RRP: £219.99

Fizik – Artica GTX Winter Shoes

Distributor: Extra UK

The new Artica GTX winter cycling shoes are designed to stop cold, wet weather, so you can keep going, whether road cycling this winter or spending the season exploring frozen gravel tracks and mountain biking trails. Working together with the original outdoor industry innovators, Fizik created their first-ever Gore-Tex cycling shoes: enjoy good rides in bad weather with the new Artica GTX range.

RRP: £249.99

Supacaz – Kazze Carbon Shoes

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The first cycling shoe with style to match the performance and price tag has arrived. The Supacaz Kazze shoe is an uncompromising fusion of stiffness, ventilation, and style beyond stratosphere. Experience the ultimate high-performance shoe that shatters all technical design boundaries. The state-of-the-art dual Boa Fit System completes the Kazze with on-point adjustability and elite performance, delivering a fast, effortless, precision fit.

RRP: £324.99-£349.99

Sidi – Shot 2 DZero

Distributor: Saddleback

The main features of the Shot 2, the model to which champions entrust their sprints in the mountains, remain the integrated heel, the Double Tecno3 Flex rotor and the C-Boost SRS sole in latest generation carbon. All aspects that make it high-performance when pushing, comfortable and elegant. The upper of the DZero model, on the other hand, gets a new look as it is projected towards the future in the direction of eco-sustainability thanks to the materials coming from the processing of industrial waste, and a coating produced with Bio based resins derived from cereals, with which it was made. The insole is also partly made of cotton and 95% recycled PU.

RRP: £425