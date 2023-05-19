Bicycle Association to host webinar on how to grow sales using market data and consumer finance

The Bicycle Association (BA) has launched its new free Investors in Cycling 2023 Webinar and Podcast series with a different theme each month.

June 2023 is focused on making the most of the current sales environment and how to use free market data and consumer finance to shift stock.

Stock turns is a significant metric for retailers, and this webinar will explore two important aspects of getting this right.

Bike prices have increased by 52% since 2019, and electric bikes sold via specialist bike shops now average more £3,000.

As the cost of living crisis continues to impact spending, research shows that many customers thinking of buying electric bikes cannot afford to do so but may be tempted if they were able to spread the cost of the purchase over time.

How many new customers are looking for a retailer who offers finance, and what are the barriers to implementing such an offer?

Since 2020, independent retailers have also had access to the BA’s Market Data Service (MDS), allowing participants to benchmark their business against the UK market on the value, volume and average selling prices of sub-categories.

Updated each month and covering over 70% of the cycle retail sector, MDS provides quick wins to improve profitability right now.

Retailers are invited to join the BA’s Stephen Holt on Friday, June 2, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm for a free webinar as part of the BA’s new Investors in Cycling Webinar and Podcast series.

The BA will be explaining how retailers can benefit from its partnership with Novuna, a provider of retail finance, and from MDS.

During the webinar other retailers will share experiences of how they make finance work for them, and the impact that it has had on their business.

To learn more about the webinar, or to sign up for free, click here.