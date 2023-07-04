Bicycle Association supports Women in Transport Equity Index

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Bicycle Association is supporting the Women in Transport Equity Index, a project to help revolutionise diversity and equity in the transport sector.

The Equity Index will survey the industry with 10 mandatory and 10 optional questions, providing data to help the cycling and transport industry achieve greater diversity and equity.

Registration for the Women in Transport Equity Index survey opened on Monday, July 3.

Steve Garidis, executive director of the Bicycle Association, said: “As a sustainable, inclusive mode of transport, cycling – and the cycle industry – is a strategic enabler of the UK’s transition to net zero, delivering green jobs and opening up access to mobility.

“Making our industry more diverse is crucial to achieving all this, enabling us to attract and retain the best talent, and reach out to a broader customer base.

“We are delighted to support the Women in Transport Equity Index, as it aligns with our commitment to creating a cycling industry that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive for all.”

The Index seeks to identify and address the real gender diversity in transport-related positions, fostering an environment where all individuals have equal access to opportunities and resources.

This project has the official support of the All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) for Cycling and Walking, and for Women in Transport.

Ruth Cadbury MP, chair of both APPGs, said: “This is a significant point in the quest for a more diverse and equitable transport workforce … By fostering inclusivity and highlighting best practice, we hope to inspire other sectors to follow our lead, creating a ripple effect of positive change across industries.”

With more than 1.5 million people employed in the transport sector and significant challenges in attracting, recruiting, and retaining diverse talent, the Women in Transport Equity Index is a vital initiative to create a more equitable and inclusive transport industry.

Companies are encouraged to participate in the survey and identify areas for improvement.

Georgia Yexley, founder of Loud Mobility and BA diversity advisory board member, said: “The call to action is a shared responsibility to fix the issue of underrepresenting and – worse – underserving huge portions of the population.

“The BA’s recent Diversity in Cycling report spoke to the fact that “women make up 49% of the UK workforce. Yet in the UK cycling industry, just 8% of workshop-based roles, and 19% of customer-facing roles, are occupied by women”.

The survey is open to anyone in the transport community and can be accessed online.

It is a partnership between Women in Transport and WORK180 with support from Kier Highways, The Merchant Navy Training Board, The Bicycle Association, MobilityLab and more.