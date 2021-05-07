Bianchi now official bike sponsor of 2021 Giro d’Italia

Share Facebook

Bianchi is the official bike sponsor of the 2021 Giro d’Italia.

Throughout the three weeks of the race, the Bianchi Experience Center will be present in every start village of the Corsa Rosa, giving the fans the chance to discover the brand’s technology and innovation.

Fans will be able to get up close to Bianchi’s flagship models across multiple disciplines, including Team BikeExchange’s original Oltre XR4, the Arcadex gravel model, and the newly launched e-bike family, e-Omnia.

There will also be a focus on the official bike of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, the Specialissima all-rounder bike. Completely redesigned by Bianchi, the lightweight carbon frame “balances featherweight climbing performance with superb stiffness, so all the rider’s power is transferred to the road”.

Bianchi is also the official partner of the Giro-E, the dedicated e-bike event which follows the same route as the Giro d’Italia.

