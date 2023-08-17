Archer Components launches D1x Trail electronic gear shifter to UK market

Share Facebook

The second generation of the Archer Components D1x Trail electronic gear shifter is now available in the UK, through Ginger Beard and Trucker Cap agencies.

Described as “a new kind of shifter” by the brand, D1x trail is a programmable shifter that changes mechanical 1x drivetrains into an electronic shifting setup

Riders can set the number of gears from two to 20 and dial in the gap between gears to 0.25mm.

The D1x offers patented ‘on-the-fly’ individual gear adjustments to keep shifting smooth, with a light action trail remote also available to reduce wrist pain and fatigue.

Archer Components claim that the D1x allows for mixing and matching components. This removes issues when trying to find compatible parts for older drivetrains

For riders that want to shift multiple gears at once, D1x has a quick shift options to personalise how they move up and down the cassette

The second generation of D1x is available for flat bars, drop bars and aero/tri bars.

Archer Components was founded in 2016 with a desire to “make shifting better”.

The founders say they knew how good electronic shifting could be, but found they were limited by closed systems that were expensive and not interchangeable with the components they wanted to run on mountain bikes.

A spokesperson for Archer Components said: “We’ve arrived here from outside the traditional bike industry and bring a fresh perspective on how to infuse engineering and technology into the bicycle drivetrain.

“Since the beginning we have been committed to providing a superior experience to our customers by supporting the installation and long term use of our products regardless of what kind of bike you ride.

“We love the creative streak that runs through the bike world. People build wild contraptions on two or three wheels and sometimes need a non-standard approach to shifting and that’s where we come in.”

Sean Reynolds is leading Archer Components’ entry into the UK market.

Reynolds has been the UK Manager for the Boards and More bike division for the last 10 years, which include ION and SQlab products, he has also been working with Rocky Mountain/Greenover more recently.

For more information, email: hello@archercomponents.co.uk