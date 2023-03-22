Aeroe appoints Andrew Inman as global sales director to expand UK and European network

Share Facebook

Aeroe, the bike storage and accessory brand, has appointed Andrew Inman as its new global sales director.

This is the latest growth for the New Zealand-based award winning company as it expands its UK and European distribution and retailer network.

It now has distributors in place in Germany, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway and Slovakia.

Based in New Zealand, Inman has experience and connections throughout the UK and Europe, working for four years as global sales lead at Kids Ride Shotgun.

Inman said: “People are looking for a clean, simple and stable way to carry waterproof dry bags, their favourite tent, or any other gear on their modern E-MTB or MTB.

“We have met this need with our versatile aeroe spider rear rack system, and the word is spreading of the world’s most user friendly bike rack and carrier system among riders around the world.

“With one simple solution that fits all bikes, we are confident we also meet the need of retailers and distributors alike with less SKUs, less time to train staff and a strong growth curve to support our claims.”

Founded by brothers Mike and Paddy Maguire, the Aeroe team combines more than 25 years of engineering expertise and a decade of experience in the bike industry.

After selling the Freeload Rack, now known as the Tour Rack, to Thule in 2011, the brand has been working to design and refine the next stage of the user-­friendly bike gear.

Among Aeroe’s portfolio of products is the patented Spider Rear Rack.

The quick release rack can be mounted to the seat stays of most types of bike from full suspension mountain bikes to gravel and commuter bikes and e-bikes.

At Eurobike, the product was a named finalist for Best Bike Accessory in the World Award in 2021, and was shortlisted for the Innovator’s Prize in 2022.

UK and European retailers and distributors that would like to learn more can contact Andrew Inman at andrew@aeroe.com.