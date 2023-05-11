Advanced Bikes opens new state of the art production facility in Germany 

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

German e-bike manufacturer Advanced Bikes has officially opened its new European facility.

As a sustainability-focused e-bike brand, Advanced aims to offer more eco-friendly products to the market, including near-shoring manufacturing.

Officially opened on April 21, the new facility in northern Germany is a 6,200 square metre production site and 1,000 square metre office space, on a 20,000 sqm site, costing a total of €13 million.

The first milestone is for Advanced to produce 150 e-bikes, with a capacity to make up to 100,000 e-bikes per year.

Advanced distributors for the UK and ROI, Adam and Sophie Browne, from Advanced Bikes UK, visited the facility in April to collect the first serial production Reco e-bikes, which are due to land in UK stores soon.

Adam and Sophie said: “The new production facility is breathtaking and we are very proud to be bringing the brand Advanced Bikes to the UK. Whilst it has been a long journey to launch, we have seen and learnt a lot working closely with our partners in many different parts of the country. It really now feels time is right for Reco to enter the UK with warmer weather on the way. Our partnership with the Bike Leasing company Bike Flex also helps making owning E-Bikes more affordable and flexible. We can see the figures in Europe. Leasing is a fantastic solution to getting more people in the UK onto quality e-bikes.”

Advanced Bikes CEO Helge von Fugler hosted the ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 21, less than a year after construction began.

In its new facility, Advanced has also put sustainability at the core. By 2025, the electricity required for operation is to be covered by solar and wind energy from the company’s own production, in conjunction with a hydrogen storage system. All with the goal of becoming the first climate-neutral e-bike brand in 2025.

The Advanced Bikes Reco is made from carbon composite through injection moulding and is 100% recyclable.

Last year, Advanced achieved €52 million in sales, and the target for 2023 is €80 million.

Read more: Pinarello returns to MTB market with the Dogma XC

The production line currently employs 40 people, with a plan to increase that to 100 by the end of the year.

Advanced Bikes partner retailers will receive their first stock in the next few weeks.