5 Minutes with: Lighting solution brand Nightblazr

Jason Coleman has invented a unique 360-degree lighting solution for cyclists, Nightblazr. BikeBiz learns more about the cycle safety brand

Can you give us a little background on Nightblazr?

Every problem has a solution! Nearly having an accident with a cyclist on a dark night four years ago, our founder Jason thought there must be a better way to protect cyclists, runners or anyone doing sport in low light conditions. A flash of an idea in the middle of the night led to years of patient development of a smart idea – to offer a better, brighter 360-degree lighting system. Using the latest electroluminescent technology that lights up was the solution – and NightBlazr was born. Many prototypes came and went on our long journey to get to the sleek, lightweight and aerodynamic design you see today. We understand that cycling is a passion, a way of life and a community. Nightblazr is a ‘lovemark’ brand that takes its place in the essential kit for all cyclists.

What area of the market do you target?

Cycling commuters, inner city cyclists, and cycling enthusiasts. It is a safety-first product with a stylish, sleek aesthetic. The quality of the aerodynamic design is appealing to sports enthusiasts who do not want anything to stand in the way of their training. It is also a beautiful gift for anyone with a cyclist in their lives, offering peace of mind and confidence.

What makes your products unique?

NightBlazr is unique as it attaches to your existing cycle helmet and gives genuine 360-degree electroluminescent visibility. It is simple to attach the light blades which wrap around from the back to the front. The battery is rechargeable with a runtime of 12 hours. Our product has been thoroughly tested and quality control was a cornerstone of our process to bring Nightblazr to market. Every detail from the packaging to the assembly and efficacy of the light in practice has been rigorously trialled and tested. It is packaged with the same thoughtful design quality as the product itself. From unboxing to recharging after a ride, Nighblazr is a companion for a lifetime of cycling. The eye-catching design stands out – it is as desirable as it is practical.

What unique offerings do you have for retailers?

We are very excited to work with retailers to introduce Nighblazr to a wider cycling community. We are very happy to discuss offers including discounts on large orders. We can also license the product for major brands.

What sort of feedback have you received from the industry?

We have been delighted with the response from our direct sales to the cycling public and influencer cyclists. This has led to interest from a major specialist store and a luxury brand department store. This is the first step in our journey to work with retailers, offering a great opportunity to provide consumers with a neat, stylish and effective solution for low light cycling conditions, providing visibility from all angles.

What are your plans for 2023 and beyond?

We roll out our latest production line in the UK in Q4 with plans to extend to the EU and US in 2024. We look forward to exhibiting NightBlazr at events in 2023 and beyond, giving retailers the chance to experience the product first hand.