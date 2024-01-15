Ortlieb and Cycling UK announce strategic collaboration

Share Facebook

Ortlieb, the waterproof equipment brand, and the UK’s national cycling charity, Cycling UK, has announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing the cycling experience for enthusiasts around the UK.

This partnership combines Ortlieb’s reputation for producing durable outdoor equipment with Cycling UK’s commitment to promoting and protecting the rights of cyclists.

Alice Clews-Smith, Ortlieb UK brand development manager, said: “We are excited to join forces with Cycling UK to create a synergy that celebrates the spirit of cycling.

“This collaboration reflects our shared values of quality, sustainability, and a deep passion for enhancing the cycling experience.”

The collaboration will bring forth a range of products and initiatives designed to empower cyclists, encourage sustainable transportation, and foster a stronger cycling community.

Cycling UK members will also receive access to exclusive benefits and the latest cycling news from Ortlieb.

Russell Stephens, head of commercial at Cycling UK, added: We’re super excited to announce our new partnership with Ortlieb, a brand with a long-standing love and passion for adventure and discovering nature – something we know our members have a strong connection with.

“The high quality of Ortlieb’s products reflects their commitment to ensuring customers have the best possible equipment to explore and enjoy the world by bike.”

As Ortlieb and Cycling UK begin their collaboration, both organisations are keen to make meaningful contributions to the cycling landscape in the UK.

This partnership reflects a mutual vision for a future where cycling goes beyond being just a mode of transportation, evolving into a transformative and enriching experience.

Ortlieb and Cycling UK say they are both committed to advancing innovation, sustainability, and community building within the cycling sphere.

Together, the two organisations hope to inspire cyclists across the UK to embrace the joy of riding, explore new horizons, and contribute to a more sustainable and connected cycling community.