Mucky Nutz launches modular MudGuard Rear

Mucky Nutz has unveiled the new MudGuard Rear.

The MudGuard Rear is a unique, modular rear mudguard aimed primarily at mountain bikes, that gives the option to switch quickly and easily between short or long size, depending on how much protection is required on a ride.

In its short form, the MudGuard Rear functions as a discrete rear shock and linkage guard, shielding a bikes’ expensive bearings and seals from lashings of mud, grit and spray.

Being lightweight and discreet in size, the guard can be left on the bike without hindering aesthetics or performance.

When poor weather conditions require more protection for the rider, a clip-in the extension, can be utilised without the need for any tools.

The extension will protect the rider from rear wheel spray and splatter, and help to shield the dropper post and saddle too.

The MudGuard rear is sold as a complete kit, and comes in a drawstring stash bag.

It is suitable for both hardtail and full suspension MTBs and e-MTBs and adjustable to suit different frame designs.

MudGuard Rear is compatible with 26, 27.5 and 29′ wheels, tyres up to 3” wide and sits on soft rubber mounts to protect the frame.

According to Mucky Nutz, it weighs in at 155g in short form or 220g with extension.

All products come supplied with highly durable Velcro brand fasteners.

Mucky Nutz has been protecting vital parts since 2009. The brand has adopted a simple yet innovative approach to its design projects.

It is now recognised as a global brand with product distribution in more than 30 countries, forming partnerships with IBDs, bike brands, pro teams and riders, and charities along the way.

All products are designed and manufactured in the UK, mostly from 100% recycled plastic. Carbon footprint is kept to a minimum thanks to bulk shipping and minimum use of single-use plastic.

Mucky Nutz is distributed in the UK by Ison Distribution.