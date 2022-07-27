Manchester-based Insync Bikes launches new Lectro e-bike range

Indian-owned Manchester-based bike company Insync Bikes has launched a new range of e-bikes for the UK’s IBD network under its Lectro brand.

Insync Bikes head of marketing Ash Sood said the first consignment of Lectro’s is available at Insync’s new 60,000 square foot distribution centre in Trafford Park. He said a total of 5000 of the Manchester-designed Lectro’s will be made this year for the UK market ranging from mountain bikes to unisex commuter bikes.

The range is being built at Insync’s parent company Hero Cycles’ 100-acre Cycle Valley in Ludhiana, in India’s Punjab region.

“We’re really excited to unveil this latest bang up-to-date Lectro e-bike range,” he said. “We’ve listened carefully to our IBD partners and produced a range of e-bikes that is affordable, comfortable and high spec. We’re really proud the range has been designed by our talented design team here in Manchester together with our teams in Germany and India.

“The new Lectro range is pound-for-pound one of the best on the market today in terms of quality of build and spec to price. It is priced in the mid-range market between £1100-£1600 and is aimed at recreational riders as well as commuters. Notable features include sleek battery integration on the frame, high torque output and ergonomically designed frames for a quick, nimble riding experience.”

Sood said the Lectro range is aiming to give families more affordable transport options, as fuel prices rise, especially in towns and cities like Manchester, Birmingham, London, Bristol, Cambridge, Edinburgh and Glasgow which are investing in extensive cycle lanes.

“E-bikes are the future, they are affordable, sustainable and terrific for health and wellbeing,” he said. “Insync wants to be at the vanguard of cultural change as cities make the transition to e-mobility. To help drive this change Insync will start manufacturing e-bikes right here in Manchester this year producing 50,000 e-bikes over three years with an ambition to scale up to 30,000 e-bikes annually. The production line will make e-bikes for all our brands including Lectro, Viking and HNF.”

Insync Bikes executive director Raman Awasthi said the company is planning to double its share of the UK bike market to 20% after selling 186,000 bikes in 2021. Its new Trafford Park headquarters opened in May is growing its distribution capacity to more than 500 bikes a day.

Hero Cycles has the capacity to produce around nine million bicycles and e-bikes each year, adding a further 60% capacity to its global operations eventually reaching around 8% of global production share.