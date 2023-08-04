Madison to distribute Aeroe in the UK and Ireland

Madison has announced partnership with Aeroe to distribute the New Zealand-based brand’s bike racks in the UK and Ireland, being launched today at the Fort William Downhill World Championships in Scotland.

Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison said, “We are always on the look-out for innovative new brands who have identified a growing market segment and this is exactly what the team at Aeroe have done and they are winning design awards for it too.

“We are very excited to be bringing this unique brand from New Zealand to all our customers in the UK and Ireland.”

Aeroe has been designing and riding bike racks for more than 12 years, and are the original developers of the Freeload Rack – now called the ‘Tour Rack’ which is part of Thule’s product range.

The Kiwi brand’s mission is to provide easy and functional storage solutions to cycle with additional gear.

Aeroe’s best-known product is the Spider Rack, designed to be used on almost any bike, but best suited to mountain bikes and e-MTBs to carry luggage safely, securely and with full function of the bike. Aeroe says this means no more unusable dropper posts.

The rack can be installed in under a minute and is customisable with up to three cradles and a load capacity of 16kg – as well as a two-year warranty.

Designed to be used with the Spider Rack, Aeroe also manufactures Dry Bags which come in eight and 12-litre capacities. These are made from fully-welded, heavy-duty TPU and are waterproof.

Read more: UK to keep EU safety mark as CE recognition extended ‘indefinitely’

Mike Maguire, co-founder of Aeroe, said, “The UK and Ireland are amazing places to explore by Mountain Bike/E-MTB. Our Aeroe team is excited to partner with Madison to bring you the world’s most user-friendly rack and carrier system for Mountain Bikes/E-MTBs.

“Mountain biking is for everyone. So get out there, see your beautiful country off-road and have fun.”

The Aeroe Spider Racks, Handlebar Cradle, Rear Cradle, Quick Mount Pod and Dry Bags are in stock and available to order on Madison B2B now.